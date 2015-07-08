Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2023
|Court Case
|202303905
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2800-BLK Doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2023 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Howze, William Porter
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2023
|Court Case
|202303905
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Howze, William Porter (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2800-BLK Doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2023 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Phillips, Holly Brown
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2023
|Court Case
|202303905
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Holly Brown (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2800-BLK Doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2023 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2023
|Court Case
|202303235
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Littering (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Window Tinting Violation (M), 6) Speeding (M), And 7) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Littering (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Window Tinting Violation (M), 6) Speeding (M), and 7) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 300-BLK Green St, Marshville, NC, on 5/18/2023 19:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Joplin, Carrie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Joplin, Carrie Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Witt, Mark Jason
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Witt, Mark Jason (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4200-BLK Scarlet St, Stallings, NC, on 5/18/2023 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V