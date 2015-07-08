Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Champion, Cubby Gerald
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Champion, Cubby Gerald (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4600-BLK Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Boyd, Tonya Annette
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2023
|Court Case
|202300430
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Boyd, Tonya Annette (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7600-BLK Stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/19/2023 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2800-BLK Garden Glen Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Xum, Pedro
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2023
|Court Case
|202303239
|Charge
|Awdw Serious Injury, F (F),
|Description
|Xum, Pedro (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Serious Injury, F (F), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 03:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B