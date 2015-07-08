Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Champion, Cubby Gerald
Arrest Date 05/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Champion, Cubby Gerald (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4600-BLK Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 18:48.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate
Arrest Date 05/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 05/19/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 20:48.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Boyd, Tonya Annette
Arrest Date 05/19/2023
Court Case 202300430
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Boyd, Tonya Annette (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7600-BLK Stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/19/2023 22:35.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
Arrest Date 05/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2800-BLK Garden Glen Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 10:28.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Xum, Pedro
Arrest Date 05/19/2023
Court Case 202303239
Charge Awdw Serious Injury, F (F),
Description Xum, Pedro (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Serious Injury, F (F), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2023 03:52.
Arresting Officer Brito, B