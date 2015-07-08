Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia R
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2023
|Court Case
|202303251
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia R (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2023 08:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Arjunan, Parthiban
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Arjunan, Parthiban (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2023 12:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2023
|Court Case
|202303276
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2023 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Joyner, Alvin William
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Joyner, Alvin William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1100-BLK Roanoke Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/20/2023 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Austin, Darnell Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Austin, Darnell Lorenzo (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/20/2023 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Thompson, Richard Tremayne
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Richard Tremayne (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/20/2023 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I