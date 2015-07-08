Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia R
Arrest Date 05/20/2023
Court Case 202303251
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia R (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2023 08:09.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Arjunan, Parthiban
Arrest Date 05/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Arjunan, Parthiban (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2023 12:49.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez
Arrest Date 05/20/2023
Court Case 202303276
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2023 17:03.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Joyner, Alvin William
Arrest Date 05/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Joyner, Alvin William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1100-BLK Roanoke Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/20/2023 17:38.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Austin, Darnell Lorenzo
Arrest Date 05/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Austin, Darnell Lorenzo (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/20/2023 18:25.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Thompson, Richard Tremayne
Arrest Date 05/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Thompson, Richard Tremayne (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/20/2023 18:25.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I