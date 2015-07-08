Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rape, Hayden Josiah
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2023
|Court Case
|202303278
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Rape, Hayden Josiah (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Dominguez, Hernan
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 5) Poss/Disp Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M), And 6) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Dominguez, Hernan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 5) Poss/disp Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), and 6) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at Sr 1519, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/21/2023 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Eddie, Precious Somone
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2023
|Court Case
|202303286
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 09:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Eddie, Precious Somone
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2023
|Court Case
|202303287
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 300-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 09:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Jernigan, Curtis Jerome
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Jernigan, Curtis Jerome (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 700-BLK Alexander Commons Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Mcclam, Levi Gary
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2023
|Court Case
|202303269
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcclam, Levi Gary (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B