Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2023.

Name Rape, Hayden Josiah
Arrest Date 05/21/2023
Court Case 202303278
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Rape, Hayden Josiah (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 00:34.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Dominguez, Hernan
Arrest Date 05/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 5) Poss/Disp Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M), And 6) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M),
Description Dominguez, Hernan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 5) Poss/disp Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), and 6) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at Sr 1519, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/21/2023 03:50.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Eddie, Precious Somone
Arrest Date 05/21/2023
Court Case 202303286
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 09:13.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Eddie, Precious Somone
Arrest Date 05/21/2023
Court Case 202303287
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 300-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 09:19.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Jernigan, Curtis Jerome
Arrest Date 05/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Jernigan, Curtis Jerome (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 700-BLK Alexander Commons Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Mcclam, Levi Gary
Arrest Date 05/21/2023
Court Case 202303269
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mcclam, Levi Gary (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2023 11:15.
Arresting Officer Wright, R B