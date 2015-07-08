Description

Dominguez, Hernan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 5) Poss/disp Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), and 6) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at Sr 1519, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/21/2023 03:50.