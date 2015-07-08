Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOWERY, JAMES ERNEST
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/28/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-22 11:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EASON, TEVIN J
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/6/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-22 13:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEARCE, PHILLIP SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/30/1975
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|256
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-22 12:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, MONICA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/16/1981
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-22 13:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DELOS-REYES, REINA LUZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/12/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-22 16:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount