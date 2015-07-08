Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NEAL, JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/30/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-23 09:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOWSER, QUADRES ERIC
Arrest Type
DOB 2/5/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-23 12:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOWSER, QUADRES ERIC
Arrest Type
DOB 2/5/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-23 16:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount