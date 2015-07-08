Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shrewsbury, Hunter
Arrest Date 05/23/2023
Court Case 202303332
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M), And 8) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
Description Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), and 8) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 600-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 03:45.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Brooks, Brittany N
Arrest Date 05/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
Description Brooks, Brittany N (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 07:00.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Waters-wynn, Mary Ann
Arrest Date 05/23/2023
Court Case 202303331
Charge 1) Indecent Exposure (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Intoxicated & Disruptive (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Waters-wynn, Mary Ann (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Exposure (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Intoxicated & Disruptive (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 00:00.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Hannah, Christina Nichole
Arrest Date 05/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
Description Hannah, Christina Nichole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 07:05.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Levantis, Christos John
Arrest Date 05/23/2023
Court Case 202300409
Charge Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
Description Levantis, Christos John (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3000-BLK Sewee Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/23/2023 07:59.
Arresting Officer Ng, A

Name Tadlock, Leejon Camron
Arrest Date 05/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Tadlock, Leejon Camron (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 5800-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/23/2023 08:23.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S