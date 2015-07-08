Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shrewsbury, Hunter
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2023
|Court Case
|202303332
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M), And 8) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
|Description
|Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), and 8) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 600-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 03:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Brooks, Brittany N
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Brittany N (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 07:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Waters-wynn, Mary Ann
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2023
|Court Case
|202303331
|Charge
|1) Indecent Exposure (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Intoxicated & Disruptive (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Waters-wynn, Mary Ann (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Exposure (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Intoxicated & Disruptive (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Hannah, Christina Nichole
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Hannah, Christina Nichole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2023 07:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Levantis, Christos John
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2023
|Court Case
|202300409
|Charge
|Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Levantis, Christos John (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3000-BLK Sewee Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/23/2023 07:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Ng, A
|Name
|Tadlock, Leejon Camron
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Tadlock, Leejon Camron (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 5800-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/23/2023 08:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S