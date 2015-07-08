Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad
Arrest Date 05/24/2023
Court Case 202303355
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 200-BLK I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 07:54.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Wortman, Zackery
Arrest Date 05-24-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Wortman, Zackery (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Exceeding Posted Speed, at Sunset Dr, Monroe, on 5/24/2023.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Lackey, James Mathew
Arrest Date 05/24/2023
Court Case 202303357
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 09:32.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Neal, Kimberly Nicole
Arrest Date 05/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta – Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Order To Show Cause (M), at 2500-BLK Long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 10:18.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Phillips, Bill Anthony
Arrest Date 05/24/2023
Court Case 202303361
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Phillips, Bill Anthony (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 10:52.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Lowery, Elliotte Lee
Arrest Date 05/24/2023
Court Case 202303361
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lowery, Elliotte Lee (I /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 10:59.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T