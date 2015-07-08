Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2023
|Court Case
|202303355
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 200-BLK I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 07:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Wortman, Zackery
|Arrest Date
|05-24-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wortman, Zackery (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Exceeding Posted Speed, at Sunset Dr, Monroe, on 5/24/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Lackey, James Mathew
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2023
|Court Case
|202303357
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 09:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta – Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Order To Show Cause (M), at 2500-BLK Long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 10:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Phillips, Bill Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2023
|Court Case
|202303361
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Bill Anthony (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 10:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Lowery, Elliotte Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2023
|Court Case
|202303361
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Elliotte Lee (I /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2023 10:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T