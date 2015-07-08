Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-25-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RIVERS, LAVONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/14/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-25 13:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LINDSAY, SCOTTIE DALE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-25 14:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DUBON-MATUTE, LUIS FERNANDO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/27/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-25 08:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FREEMAN, DEVONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/31/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-25 10:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount