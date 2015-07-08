Below are the Union County arrests for 05-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Derrick, William Brandon
Arrest Date 05/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault Indiv W/Disablilty), M (M),
Description Derrick, William Brandon (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault Indiv W/disablilty), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 11:21.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
Arrest Date 05-25-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at [Address], between 11:00, 5/24/2023 and 01:11, 5/25/2023. Reported: 01:11, 5/25/2023.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Recovered Property
Arrest Date 05-25-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Recovered Property (C), at [Address], between 04:29, 5/25/2023 and 04:30, 5/25/2023. Reported: 04:30, 5/25/2023.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Allen, Carlos
Arrest Date 05/25/2023
Court Case 202303379
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Allen, Carlos (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/charles Hunley Ln, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 00:20.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Ayla, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 05/25/2023
Court Case 202303388
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Ayla, Juan Carlos (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 09:43.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Jackson, Zachary David
Arrest Date 05/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jackson, Zachary David (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 11:04.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J