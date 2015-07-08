Below are the Union County arrests for 05-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Derrick, William Brandon
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault Indiv W/Disablilty), M (M),
|Description
|Derrick, William Brandon (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault Indiv W/disablilty), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at [Address], between 11:00, 5/24/2023 and 01:11, 5/25/2023. Reported: 01:11, 5/25/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Recovered Property
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Recovered Property (C), at [Address], between 04:29, 5/25/2023 and 04:30, 5/25/2023. Reported: 04:30, 5/25/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Allen, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2023
|Court Case
|202303379
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Allen, Carlos (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/charles Hunley Ln, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ayla, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2023
|Court Case
|202303388
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Ayla, Juan Carlos (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Jackson, Zachary David
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Zachary David (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2023 11:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J