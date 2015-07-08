Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
Arrest Date 05/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 11:48.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Kiker, Forrest Christopher
Arrest Date 05/26/2023
Court Case 202303438
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kiker, Forrest Christopher (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 22:00.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Jordan, Herbert Isiah
Arrest Date 05/26/2023
Court Case 202303420
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 15:40.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Clyburn, Nykaya Qwantasia
Arrest Date 05/26/2023
Court Case 202303409
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Clyburn, Nykaya Qwantasia (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 2800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 02:05.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Garay, Jacob Alexander
Arrest Date 05/26/2023
Court Case 202303908
Charge 1) Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F) And 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
Description Garay, Jacob Alexander (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F) and 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 5500-BLK Fulton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2023 15:57.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Sturdivant, Shunterria Reechel
Arrest Date 05/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Sturdivant, Shunterria Reechel (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 09:59.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L