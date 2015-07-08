Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 11:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Kiker, Forrest Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2023
|Court Case
|202303438
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Forrest Christopher (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Jordan, Herbert Isiah
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2023
|Court Case
|202303420
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Clyburn, Nykaya Qwantasia
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2023
|Court Case
|202303409
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Nykaya Qwantasia (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 2800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 02:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Garay, Jacob Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2023
|Court Case
|202303908
|Charge
|1) Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F) And 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Garay, Jacob Alexander (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F) and 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 5500-BLK Fulton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2023 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Sturdivant, Shunterria Reechel
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Shunterria Reechel (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2023 09:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L