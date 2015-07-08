Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Webb, David Bernard
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Webb, David Bernard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/27/2023 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Nash, Damien Jamaal
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nash, Damien Jamaal (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (202304141), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 3:13:36 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Woodard, Edward Ronnell
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2023
|Court Case
|202300461
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Woodard, Edward Ronnell (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 5/27/2023 12:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Sisk, Samantha Marie L
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2023
|Court Case
|202303445
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Sisk, Samantha Marie L (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 200-BLK Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Hernandez, Teodoro Huerta
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2023
|Court Case
|202303446
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Teodoro Huerta (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 200-BLK Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 13:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Viveros-carreto, Jordi Alain
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2023
|Court Case
|202303454
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Viveros-carreto, Jordi Alain (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 13:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A