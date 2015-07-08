Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Webb, David Bernard
Arrest Date 05/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Webb, David Bernard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/27/2023 11:30.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Nash, Damien Jamaal
Arrest Date 05-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Nash, Damien Jamaal (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (202304141), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 3:13:36 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Woodard, Edward Ronnell
Arrest Date 05/27/2023
Court Case 202300461
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Woodard, Edward Ronnell (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 5/27/2023 12:48.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Sisk, Samantha Marie L
Arrest Date 05/27/2023
Court Case 202303445
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Sisk, Samantha Marie L (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 200-BLK Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 13:06.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Hernandez, Teodoro Huerta
Arrest Date 05/27/2023
Court Case 202303446
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Hernandez, Teodoro Huerta (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 200-BLK Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 13:13.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Viveros-carreto, Jordi Alain
Arrest Date 05/27/2023
Court Case 202303454
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Viveros-carreto, Jordi Alain (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2023 13:26.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A