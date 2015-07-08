Below are the Union County arrests for 05-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Justo Martinez, Alberto
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2023
|Court Case
|202303476
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Justo Martinez, Alberto (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1200-BLK Stevens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2023 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Deguiceis, Gia Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2023
|Court Case
|202304160
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Deguiceis, Gia Marie (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 100-BLK Enclave Blvd, Weddington, NC, on 5/28/2023 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Taylor, Benjamin Mac
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2023
|Court Case
|202304148
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Taylor, Benjamin Mac (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2023 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Thomas, Carl Jr.
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Carl Jr. (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7100-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/28/2023 22:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Driggers, Brittany Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Driggers, Brittany Dawn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at Us 74 Bypass/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2023 22:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S