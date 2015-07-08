Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ibarra, Luis Alberto C
Arrest Date 05/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Ibarra, Luis Alberto C (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2023 23:21.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Younger, Christian Timothy
Arrest Date 05/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Younger, Christian Timothy (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 7900-BLK Prescot Glen Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/29/2023 02:00.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Blowers, Jamison Dean
Arrest Date 05/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Blowers, Jamison Dean (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Twin Pines Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2023 02:56.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Strickland, Bruce Lee
Arrest Date 05/29/2023
Court Case 202303501
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Strickland, Bruce Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2023 06:25.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Morales, Edgar
Arrest Date 05/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F),
Description Morales, Edgar (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F), at 500-BLK Sugar Maple Ln, Matthews, NC, on 5/29/2023 14:21.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Brown, Cody Ray
Arrest Date 05/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass (M),
Description Brown, Cody Ray (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass (M), at 1100-BLK Oak Ave, Rockingham, NC, on 5/29/2023 22:07.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R