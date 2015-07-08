Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ibarra, Luis Alberto C
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Luis Alberto C (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2023 23:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Younger, Christian Timothy
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Younger, Christian Timothy (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 7900-BLK Prescot Glen Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/29/2023 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Blowers, Jamison Dean
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Blowers, Jamison Dean (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Twin Pines Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2023 02:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Strickland, Bruce Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2023
|Court Case
|202303501
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Strickland, Bruce Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2023 06:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Morales, Edgar
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F),
|Description
|Morales, Edgar (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F), at 500-BLK Sugar Maple Ln, Matthews, NC, on 5/29/2023 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Brown, Cody Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass (M),
|Description
|Brown, Cody Ray (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass (M), at 1100-BLK Oak Ave, Rockingham, NC, on 5/29/2023 22:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R