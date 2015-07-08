Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hansley, Archie Allen
Arrest Date 05/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
Description Hansley, Archie Allen (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 2300-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 12:26.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Anthony, Jerome Junior
Arrest Date 05/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Anthony, Jerome Junior (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500-BLK Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 22:16.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Mcclure, Rebecca Faye
Arrest Date 05/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Mcclure, Rebecca Faye (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 13:04.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Goodan, Cassie Hope
Arrest Date 05/30/2023
Court Case 202300474
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Goodan, Cassie Hope (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6000-BLK Burnt Mill Run, Stallings, NC, on 5/30/2023 23:46.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Hood, Robert
Arrest Date 05/30/2023
Court Case 202303538
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Hood, Robert (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 13:33.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Morris, Skylar Allen
Arrest Date 05/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M),
Description Morris, Skylar Allen (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/30/2023 01:18.
Arresting Officer Price, J E