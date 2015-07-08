Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hansley, Archie Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
|Description
|Hansley, Archie Allen (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 2300-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Anthony, Jerome Junior
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Anthony, Jerome Junior (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500-BLK Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Mcclure, Rebecca Faye
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mcclure, Rebecca Faye (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Goodan, Cassie Hope
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2023
|Court Case
|202300474
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Goodan, Cassie Hope (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6000-BLK Burnt Mill Run, Stallings, NC, on 5/30/2023 23:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Hood, Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2023
|Court Case
|202303538
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Hood, Robert (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2023 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Morris, Skylar Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Morris, Skylar Allen (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/30/2023 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E