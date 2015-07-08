Description

Morris, Skylar Allen (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/30/2023 01:18.