Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2023
|Court Case
|202303509
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2023 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Cox, Wesley Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Cox, Wesley Dwayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Mornoe, NC, on 5/31/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hannah, S A
|Name
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii (F), 4) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Sch Ii (F), And 5) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Sch Ii (F),
|Description
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii (F), 4) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch Ii (F), and 5) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch Ii (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2023 13:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Barrios, Berthenia W
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Barrios, Berthenia W (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 5/31/2023 22:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Leak, Christopher Justin
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, F (F),
|Description
|Leak, Christopher Justin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at Randolph County Jail, on 5/31/2023 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Felons (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Felons (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2023 23:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G