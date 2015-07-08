Below are the Union County arrests for 06-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Puentenunez, Cinthia Alejandra
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Puentenunez, Cinthia Alejandra (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 600-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2023 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Antone, Matthew Eugene
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Antone, Matthew Eugene (W /M/49) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 8400-BLK Noah Helms Rd, Fairview, NC, between 08:00, 5/28/2023 and 10:58, 6/1/2023. Reported: 10:58, 6/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Allen, Demario Lamar
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2023
|Court Case
|202303606
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2023 18:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Bauer, Hannah Taylor
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bauer, Hannah Taylor (W /F/18) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1200-BLK Crooked River Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:00, 5/29/2023 and 13:46, 6/1/2023. Reported: 13:46, 6/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Lopez, Esteban Loyo
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2023
|Court Case
|202304283
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Dwlr, Identity Theft) (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Esteban Loyo (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Dwlr, Identity Theft) (M), at 1000-BLK Southwind Trail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/1/2023 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Pope, Wendy Barnette
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pope, Wendy Barnette (W /F/55) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 1200-BLK Irongate Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/19/2023 and 14:19, 6/1/2023. Reported: 14:19, 6/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H