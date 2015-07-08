Description

Lopez, Esteban Loyo (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Dwlr, Identity Theft) (M), at 1000-BLK Southwind Trail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/1/2023 19:45.