Name Clyburn, Henry Lee
Arrest Date 06/02/2023
Court Case 202304324
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M),
Description Clyburn, Henry Lee (B /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M), at 500-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 21:25.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Jordan, Herbert Isiah
Arrest Date 06/02/2023
Court Case 202303616
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 01:11.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Lopez, Esteban Loyo
Arrest Date 06/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Lopez, Esteban Loyo (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 01:20.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Jordan, Herbert Isiah
Arrest Date 06/02/2023
Court Case 202303617
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 04:15.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Hopkins, James Owen
Arrest Date 06/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Hopkins, James Owen (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 10:40.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Herbert, Jordan Isiah
Arrest Date 06/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Herbert, Jordan Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 04:30.
Arresting Officer Lange, D