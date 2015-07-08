Below are the Union County arrests for 06-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Henry Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2023
|Court Case
|202304324
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Henry Lee (B /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M), at 500-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Jordan, Herbert Isiah
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2023
|Court Case
|202303616
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Lopez, Esteban Loyo
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Esteban Loyo (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Jordan, Herbert Isiah
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2023
|Court Case
|202303617
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 04:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Hopkins, James Owen
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Hopkins, James Owen (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Herbert, Jordan Isiah
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Herbert, Jordan Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2023 04:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D