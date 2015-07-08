Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gainey, Robert Jesse
Arrest Date 06/03/2023
Court Case 202303640
Charge 1) Littering (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Littering (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 01:13.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Lovelace, Garry Robert
Arrest Date 06/03/2023
Court Case 202304328
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M),
Description Lovelace, Garry Robert (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 100-BLK Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2023 02:15.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Mann, Austin Jared
Arrest Date 06/03/2023
Court Case 202303639
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Mann, Austin Jared (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 03:40.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Williams, Deangelo Marquis
Arrest Date 06/03/2023
Court Case 202303641
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 6) Fail To Obey Officer (M),
Description Williams, Deangelo Marquis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 6) Fail To Obey Officer (M), at 2500-BLK Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 05:02.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Williams, Deangelo Marquis
Arrest Date 06/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw On Law Enf Officer (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Williams, Deangelo Marquis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw On Law Enf Officer (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3000-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 06:09.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Rorie, Desmond Austell
Arrest Date 06/03/2023
Court Case 202303645
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 07:19.
Arresting Officer Horne, C