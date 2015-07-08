Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gainey, Robert Jesse
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2023
|Court Case
|202303640
|Charge
|1) Littering (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Littering (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 01:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Lovelace, Garry Robert
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2023
|Court Case
|202304328
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M),
|Description
|Lovelace, Garry Robert (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 100-BLK Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2023 02:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Mann, Austin Jared
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2023
|Court Case
|202303639
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Mann, Austin Jared (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Williams, Deangelo Marquis
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2023
|Court Case
|202303641
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 6) Fail To Obey Officer (M),
|Description
|Williams, Deangelo Marquis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 6) Fail To Obey Officer (M), at 2500-BLK Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 05:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Williams, Deangelo Marquis
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw On Law Enf Officer (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Williams, Deangelo Marquis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw On Law Enf Officer (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3000-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 06:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Rorie, Desmond Austell
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2023
|Court Case
|202303645
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2023 07:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C