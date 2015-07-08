Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2023
|Court Case
|202303666
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Williams, Brandon Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 100-BLK Blk N Westover, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 01:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Woodard, Hazel Lamont
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Woodard, Hazel Lamont (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8900-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/4/2023 04:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K
|Name
|Threatt, Tiara Javon
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2023
|Court Case
|202303672
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Tiara Javon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 09:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Elkins, Shannon Nicole
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Elkins, Shannon Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 11:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Pate, Antoinette
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Pate, Antoinette (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Bailey, Nathaniel Devon
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2023
|Court Case
|202303673
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Nathaniel Devon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B