Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2023.

Name Williams, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 06/04/2023
Court Case 202303666
Charge Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
Description Williams, Brandon Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 100-BLK Blk N Westover, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 01:31.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Woodard, Hazel Lamont
Arrest Date 06/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Woodard, Hazel Lamont (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8900-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/4/2023 04:40.
Arresting Officer Wall, K

Name Threatt, Tiara Javon
Arrest Date 06/04/2023
Court Case 202303672
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Threatt, Tiara Javon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 09:26.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Elkins, Shannon Nicole
Arrest Date 06/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Elkins, Shannon Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 11:42.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Pate, Antoinette
Arrest Date 06/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Pate, Antoinette (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 12:13.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Bailey, Nathaniel Devon
Arrest Date 06/04/2023
Court Case 202303673
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bailey, Nathaniel Devon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2023 12:14.
Arresting Officer Burton, B