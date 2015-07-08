Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Demarcus Trequan
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Demarcus Trequan (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Hambrick St, Marshville, NC, on 6/5/2023 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Santiago, Orlando
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Santiago, Orlando (W /M/40) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3100-BLK Spring Harvest Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:30, 6/5/2023 and 13:05, 6/5/2023. Reported: 13:05, 6/5/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Funderburk, Vernie Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2023
|Court Case
|202303713
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Vernie Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2023 21:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12:10, 6/5/2023. Reported: 13:39, 6/5/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Petty, Dayna Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta(Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Petty, Dayna Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fta(misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 900-BLK Edgehill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2023 01:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Lackey, James Mathew
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2023
|Court Case
|202303714
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2023 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R