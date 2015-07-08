Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Demarcus Trequan
Arrest Date 06/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Griffin, Demarcus Trequan (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Hambrick St, Marshville, NC, on 6/5/2023 21:07.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A

Name Santiago, Orlando
Arrest Date 06-05-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Santiago, Orlando (W /M/40) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3100-BLK Spring Harvest Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:30, 6/5/2023 and 13:05, 6/5/2023. Reported: 13:05, 6/5/2023.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Funderburk, Vernie Lee
Arrest Date 06/05/2023
Court Case 202303713
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Funderburk, Vernie Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2023 21:45.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
Arrest Date 06-05-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12:10, 6/5/2023. Reported: 13:39, 6/5/2023.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C

Name Petty, Dayna Marie
Arrest Date 06/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta(Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Petty, Dayna Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fta(misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 900-BLK Edgehill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2023 01:16.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Lackey, James Mathew
Arrest Date 06/05/2023
Court Case 202303714
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2023 22:04.
Arresting Officer Eason, R