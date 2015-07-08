Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Issah, Tashalia Aleatha T
Arrest Date 06/06/2023
Court Case 202303728
Charge Contributing Del Of Juvenile, M (M),
Description Issah, Tashalia Aleatha T (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Contributing Del Of Juvenile, M (M), at 2100-BLK Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 18:50.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Chatary, Michael Luis
Arrest Date 06/06/2023
Court Case 202303745
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 19:00.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole
Arrest Date 06/06/2023
Court Case 202304353
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 19:37.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Cole, Kristin Leigh
Arrest Date 06/06/2023
Court Case 202300463
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Cole, Kristin Leigh (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/6/2023 20:01.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Mills, James William
Arrest Date 06/06/2023
Court Case 202300463
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mills, James William (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/6/2023 20:15.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Ramirez-nava, Ana Maria
Arrest Date 06/06/2023
Court Case 202303749
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ramirez-nava, Ana Maria (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3100-BLK Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 21:18.
Arresting Officer Lange, D