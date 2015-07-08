Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Issah, Tashalia Aleatha T
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2023
|Court Case
|202303728
|Charge
|Contributing Del Of Juvenile, M (M),
|Description
|Issah, Tashalia Aleatha T (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Contributing Del Of Juvenile, M (M), at 2100-BLK Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Chatary, Michael Luis
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2023
|Court Case
|202303745
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2023
|Court Case
|202304353
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 19:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Cole, Kristin Leigh
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300463
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cole, Kristin Leigh (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/6/2023 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Mills, James William
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300463
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mills, James William (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/6/2023 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Ramirez-nava, Ana Maria
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2023
|Court Case
|202303749
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Ramirez-nava, Ana Maria (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3100-BLK Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D