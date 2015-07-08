Description

Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2023 19:00.