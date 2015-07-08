Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, CARIO D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/3/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-07 09:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MUHAMMAD, SHAFEEQ AMEER-MALIK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/16/1969
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-07 13:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAUER, GERHARD HEINRICH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/15/1950
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-07 14:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURNS, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/28/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-07 13:49:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEAN, JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/18/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-07 15:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, WILLIAM ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/7/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-07 15:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount