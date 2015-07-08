Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, CARIO D
Arrest Type
DOB 12/3/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 204
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-07 09:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MUHAMMAD, SHAFEEQ AMEER-MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 8/16/1969
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-07 13:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BAUER, GERHARD HEINRICH
Arrest Type
DOB 7/15/1950
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-07 14:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURNS, CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-07 13:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DEAN, JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/18/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-07 15:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, WILLIAM ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 7/7/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-07 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount