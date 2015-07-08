Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAHAM, KELVIN A
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/28/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-08 09:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name BOWENS, TIMOTHY DWAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/4/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-08 12:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, DEVONTE DESHAUN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/13/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-08 12:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, MARQUISE LAQUON
Arrest Type
DOB 7/15/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-08 14:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount