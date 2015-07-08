Below are the Union County arrests for 06-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wallace, Brandon Dwayne
Arrest Date 06/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Wallace, Brandon Dwayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 300-BLK Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, SC, on 6/8/2023 09:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Martin, Dustin Aaron
Arrest Date 06/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Martin, Dustin Aaron (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 11:15.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Sinkler, Marcelline Diana
Arrest Date 06-08-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Sinkler, Marcelline Diana (B /F/46) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 8:13:29 AM.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Johnson, Mikki Omar
Arrest Date 06-08-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Johnson, Mikki Omar (B /M/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 2:17:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Lumpkin, James
Arrest Date 06/08/2023
Court Case 202301735
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Hit/ Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), And 4) Failure To Reduce Speed (M),
Description Lumpkin, James (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Hit/ Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), and 4) Failure To Reduce Speed (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 11:02.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Hopper, Carlton Latwane
Arrest Date 06-08-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Hopper, Carlton Latwane (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Permit Operation Veh No Ins, at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 3:10:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Shea, T