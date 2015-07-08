Description

Lumpkin, James (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Hit/ Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), and 4) Failure To Reduce Speed (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 11:02.