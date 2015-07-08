Below are the Union County arrests for 06-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wallace, Brandon Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Brandon Dwayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 300-BLK Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, SC, on 6/8/2023 09:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Martin, Dustin Aaron
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Martin, Dustin Aaron (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Sinkler, Marcelline Diana
|Arrest Date
|06-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sinkler, Marcelline Diana (B /F/46) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 8:13:29 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Johnson, Mikki Omar
|Arrest Date
|06-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Johnson, Mikki Omar (B /M/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 2:17:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Lumpkin, James
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2023
|Court Case
|202301735
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Hit/ Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), And 4) Failure To Reduce Speed (M),
|Description
|Lumpkin, James (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Hit/ Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), and 4) Failure To Reduce Speed (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 11:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Hopper, Carlton Latwane
|Arrest Date
|06-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hopper, Carlton Latwane (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Permit Operation Veh No Ins, at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2023 3:10:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T