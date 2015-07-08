Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Morrow, Angela Marie
Arrest Date 06/09/2023
Court Case 202303794
Charge Possessssion Of Toxic Substances (M),
Description Morrow, Angela Marie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Possessssion Of Toxic Substances (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2023 00:53.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Severt, Melanie Raynell
Arrest Date 06/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Severt, Melanie Raynell (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 1500-BLK E Main St, Lincolnton, NC, on 6/9/2023 02:33.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Blount, Amanda Lee
Arrest Date 06/09/2023
Court Case 202303799
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Blount, Amanda Lee (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 1300-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2023 07:53.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Auxume Alonzo, Hector
Arrest Date 06/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Auxume Alonzo, Hector (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at Providence Road, Weddington, NC, on 6/9/2023 08:20.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Perez-garcia, Ana Lilia
Arrest Date 06/09/2023
Court Case 202303801
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Perez-garcia, Ana Lilia (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2023 08:39.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Guinn, Kimberly Chanel
Arrest Date 06/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Guinn, Kimberly Chanel (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Reid Dairy Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/9/2023 09:12.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B