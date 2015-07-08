Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Zamora, Xavier Felipe
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2023
|Court Case
|202303842
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Zamora, Xavier Felipe (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1400-BLK Woodland Ave, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2023 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Sharron, David Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Sharron, David Lee (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 2300-BLK Planters Knoll Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2023 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2023
|Court Case
|202304506
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2023 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Martinez-martinez, Moises
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Martinez-martinez, Moises (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Nc 218 @ Us601, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2023 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Colon, Alexis
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2023
|Court Case
|202303844
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Colon, Alexis (H /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2023 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T