Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pate, Antoinette
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304521
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Pate, Antoinette (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Thomas, James Brady
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thomas, James Brady (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6900-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Blount, Kierra
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2023
|Court Case
|202303853
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blount, Kierra (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Ho, Bryron Kar
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304523
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M),
|Description
|Ho, Bryron Kar (A /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M), at M L K Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 01:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Lovelace, Garry Robert
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2023
|Court Case
|202304524
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lovelace, Garry Robert (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/11/2023 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Sprague, Jay Brian
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Sprague, Jay Brian (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/11/2023 02:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V