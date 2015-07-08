Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pate, Antoinette
Arrest Date 06/11/2023
Court Case 202304521
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Pate, Antoinette (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 00:17.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Thomas, James Brady
Arrest Date 06/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thomas, James Brady (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6900-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 22:25.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Blount, Kierra
Arrest Date 06/11/2023
Court Case 202303853
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Blount, Kierra (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 00:20.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Ho, Bryron Kar
Arrest Date 06/11/2023
Court Case 202304523
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M),
Description Ho, Bryron Kar (A /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle (M), at M L K Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2023 01:42.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Lovelace, Garry Robert
Arrest Date 06/11/2023
Court Case 202304524
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lovelace, Garry Robert (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/11/2023 02:13.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Sprague, Jay Brian
Arrest Date 06/11/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Sprague, Jay Brian (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/11/2023 02:31.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V