Patterson, Kaleb Mitchell (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving-wanton Disregard (M), and 3) Fail To Obey Traffic Officer (M), at 3300-BLK Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 08:20.