Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Patterson, Kaleb Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2023
|Court Case
|202304566
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving-Wanton Disregard (M), And 3) Fail To Obey Traffic Officer (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Kaleb Mitchell (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving-wanton Disregard (M), and 3) Fail To Obey Traffic Officer (M), at 3300-BLK Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 08:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Burnett, Logan Tyler
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Burnett, Logan Tyler (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6600-BLK Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/13/2023 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Deese, Jeremie Douglas
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Deese, Jeremie Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 6/13/2023 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Misdemeanor Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Larceny), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 08:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Pressley, Grayson Shawn
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Pressley, Grayson Shawn (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R
|Name
|Norkett, Anthony Steven
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Norkett, Anthony Steven (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B