Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Patterson, Kaleb Mitchell
Arrest Date 06/13/2023
Court Case 202304566
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving-Wanton Disregard (M), And 3) Fail To Obey Traffic Officer (M),
Description Patterson, Kaleb Mitchell (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving-wanton Disregard (M), and 3) Fail To Obey Traffic Officer (M), at 3300-BLK Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 08:20.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Burnett, Logan Tyler
Arrest Date 06/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Burnett, Logan Tyler (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6600-BLK Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/13/2023 22:30.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Deese, Jeremie Douglas
Arrest Date 06/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Deese, Jeremie Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 6/13/2023 09:40.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Smith, Rodney Maurice
Arrest Date 06/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Misdemeanor Larceny), F (F),
Description Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Larceny), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 08:55.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Pressley, Grayson Shawn
Arrest Date 06/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Pressley, Grayson Shawn (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 10:50.
Arresting Officer Bullock, S R

Name Norkett, Anthony Steven
Arrest Date 06/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Norkett, Anthony Steven (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2023 15:16.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B