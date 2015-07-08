Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Novoa, Eduardo Mendoza
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2023
|Court Case
|202303933
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Novoa, Eduardo Mendoza (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Rorie, Stephonie Bernard
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Rorie, Stephonie Bernard (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/14/2023 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 500-BLK Prison Camp Road, Polkton, NC, on 6/14/2023 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Goosch, John Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2023
|Court Case
|202303954
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Goosch, John Joseph (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Merriman, Mark Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Disclosure Of Private Images (F),
|Description
|Merriman, Mark Anthony (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Disclosure Of Private Images (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R
|Name
|Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2023
|Court Case
|202303955
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Opn Cont) (M) And 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(opn Cont) (M) and 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 22:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D