Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Novoa, Eduardo Mendoza
Arrest Date 06/14/2023
Court Case 202303933
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Novoa, Eduardo Mendoza (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 10:38.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Rorie, Stephonie Bernard
Arrest Date 06/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Rorie, Stephonie Bernard (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/14/2023 21:07.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth
Arrest Date 06/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 500-BLK Prison Camp Road, Polkton, NC, on 6/14/2023 10:50.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Goosch, John Joseph
Arrest Date 06/14/2023
Court Case 202303954
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Goosch, John Joseph (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 22:48.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Merriman, Mark Anthony
Arrest Date 06/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Disclosure Of Private Images (F),
Description Merriman, Mark Anthony (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Disclosure Of Private Images (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 11:30.
Arresting Officer Bullock, S R

Name Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir
Arrest Date 06/14/2023
Court Case 202303955
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Opn Cont) (M) And 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(opn Cont) (M) and 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2023 22:52.
Arresting Officer Lange, D