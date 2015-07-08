Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HWING, HYUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/30/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-15 04:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FRIZELL, KIMBERLY
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/3/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-15 09:42:00
Court Case 21CRS222902
Charge Description FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT OR WITH
Bond Amount 10000

Name JOSEPH, ADRIANA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/24/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-15 12:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VILLARROEL-BELLORIN, EDUARDO LUIS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/28/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-15 15:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount