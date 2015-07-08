Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HWING, HYUAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/30/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-15 04:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FRIZELL, KIMBERLY
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|1/3/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-15 09:42:00
|Court Case
|21CRS222902
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT OR WITH
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|JOSEPH, ADRIANA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/24/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-15 12:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VILLARROEL-BELLORIN, EDUARDO LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/28/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-15 15:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount