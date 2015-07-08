Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Capps, Christian Braxton
Arrest Date 06/15/2023
Court Case 202304622
Charge Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
Description Capps, Christian Braxton (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 13:16.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Greene, Brandon Alexander
Arrest Date 06/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Greene, Brandon Alexander (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 7600-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 6/15/2023 22:25.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Anderson, Donna Michelle
Arrest Date 06/15/2023
Court Case 202303969
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Anderson, Donna Michelle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 13:30.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Ladd, Brittany Lauren
Arrest Date 06/15/2023
Court Case 202304636
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ladd, Brittany Lauren (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5200-BLK Sustar Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 22:48.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Mungo, Joshua Omar
Arrest Date 06/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Probation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 14:01.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Abarca-nava, Ramiro
Arrest Date 06/15/2023
Court Case 202303957
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Battery Of Unborn Child (M),
Description Abarca-nava, Ramiro (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Battery Of Unborn Child (M), at 600-BLK Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 02:50.
Arresting Officer Bower, L