Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Capps, Christian Braxton
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2023
|Court Case
|202304622
|Charge
|Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
|Description
|Capps, Christian Braxton (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Greene, Brandon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Greene, Brandon Alexander (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 7600-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 6/15/2023 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Anderson, Donna Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2023
|Court Case
|202303969
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Donna Michelle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Ladd, Brittany Lauren
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2023
|Court Case
|202304636
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ladd, Brittany Lauren (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5200-BLK Sustar Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Mungo, Joshua Omar
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Probation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Abarca-nava, Ramiro
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2023
|Court Case
|202303957
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Battery Of Unborn Child (M),
|Description
|Abarca-nava, Ramiro (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Battery Of Unborn Child (M), at 600-BLK Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2023 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L