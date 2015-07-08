Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2023
|Court Case
|202303658
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Brown, Dennis James
|Arrest Date
|06-16-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brown, Dennis James (B /M/66) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 700-BLK Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, between 13:23, 6/16/2023 and 13:24, 6/16/2023. Reported: 13:24, 6/16/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2023
|Court Case
|202303992
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 14:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Yates, Hailey Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2023
|Court Case
|202304650
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Yates, Hailey Elizabeth (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 17:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Grise, Kristian Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2023
|Court Case
|202304650
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2023
|Court Case
|202304650
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E