Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 06/16/2023
Court Case 202303658
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 12:01.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Brown, Dennis James
Arrest Date 06-16-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Brown, Dennis James (B /M/66) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 700-BLK Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, between 13:23, 6/16/2023 and 13:24, 6/16/2023. Reported: 13:24, 6/16/2023.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent
Arrest Date 06/16/2023
Court Case 202303992
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Streeter, Dadrick Ja`quent (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 14:32.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Yates, Hailey Elizabeth
Arrest Date 06/16/2023
Court Case 202304650
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Yates, Hailey Elizabeth (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 17:31.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Grise, Kristian Marie
Arrest Date 06/16/2023
Court Case 202304650
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 17:38.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 06/16/2023
Court Case 202304650
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2023 19:45.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E