Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2023.

Name Lowery, Rene
Arrest Date 06/18/2023
Court Case 202304022
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lowery, Rene (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2023 06:52.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Lowery, Rene
Arrest Date 06/18/2023
Court Case 202304022
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lowery, Rene (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2023 06:58.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Walker, Milon Amia M
Arrest Date 06/18/2023
Court Case 202304028
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Walker, Milon Amia M (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2023 13:13.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Walker, Milon Amia M
Arrest Date 06/18/2023
Court Case 202304029
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Walker, Milon Amia M (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2023 13:15.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Kimrey, Brittany Ann
Arrest Date 06/18/2023
Court Case 202304032
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Kimrey, Brittany Ann (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2023 16:14.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Benckert, Jessica Lynn
Arrest Date 06/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Benckert, Jessica Lynn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600-BLK Brookstone Trl, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/18/2023 19:37.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C