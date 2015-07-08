Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Whitne
Arrest Date 06/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Robinson, Whitne (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4300-BLK Glenduran Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/19/2023 11:53.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Ramos Bautista, Luis Enrique
Arrest Date 06/19/2023
Court Case 202304711
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Ramos Bautista, Luis Enrique (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 14:15.
Arresting Officer Xavier, G Z

Name Adcock, Russell Eddie
Arrest Date 06/19/2023
Court Case 202304056
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Adcock, Russell Eddie (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 15:35.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Wilson, George Ricky
Arrest Date 06/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Wilson, George Ricky (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 17:02.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Yates, Hailey Elizabeth
Arrest Date 06/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Yates, Hailey Elizabeth (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 17:03.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Fellers, Jake James
Arrest Date 06/19/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Burglary-2Nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Fellers, Jake James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-2nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/19/2023 22:36.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S