Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Whitne
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Whitne (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4300-BLK Glenduran Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/19/2023 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Ramos Bautista, Luis Enrique
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2023
|Court Case
|202304711
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Ramos Bautista, Luis Enrique (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, G Z
|Name
|Adcock, Russell Eddie
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2023
|Court Case
|202304056
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Adcock, Russell Eddie (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Wilson, George Ricky
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wilson, George Ricky (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Yates, Hailey Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Yates, Hailey Elizabeth (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2023 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Fellers, Jake James
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Burglary-2Nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Fellers, Jake James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-2nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/19/2023 22:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S