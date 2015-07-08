Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, REGINALD DONQUE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/23/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-20 09:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEVENS, KADEEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/27/1994
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-20 11:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KEY, KENNETH DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/9/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-20 11:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, DECARIO DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/3/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-20 16:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount