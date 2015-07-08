Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carpenter, Craig Phillip
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2023
|Court Case
|202304069
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Craig Phillip (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 100-BLK S Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 09:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Bennette, Charles
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2023
|Court Case
|202304071
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Bennette, Charles (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at HOMELE00-BLK City Of Monroe, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 09:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Robinson, Michael Landon
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2023
|Court Case
|202303997
|Charge
|Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Level, Brittish
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2023
|Court Case
|202300456
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Level, Brittish (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 6/20/2023 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Smith, Elizabeteh Cameron
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2023
|Court Case
|202303729
|Charge
|Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Elizabeteh Cameron (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 500-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 08:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Capote, Luis Enrique H
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2023
|Court Case
|202304074
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Capote, Luis Enrique H (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M