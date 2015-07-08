Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carpenter, Craig Phillip
Arrest Date 06/20/2023
Court Case 202304069
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
Description Carpenter, Craig Phillip (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 100-BLK S Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 09:33.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Bennette, Charles
Arrest Date 06/20/2023
Court Case 202304071
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
Description Bennette, Charles (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at HOMELE00-BLK City Of Monroe, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 09:51.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Robinson, Michael Landon
Arrest Date 06/20/2023
Court Case 202303997
Charge Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F),
Description Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 11:29.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Level, Brittish
Arrest Date 06/20/2023
Court Case 202300456
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Level, Brittish (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 6/20/2023 12:40.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Smith, Elizabeteh Cameron
Arrest Date 06/20/2023
Court Case 202303729
Charge Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
Description Smith, Elizabeteh Cameron (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 500-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 08:10.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Capote, Luis Enrique H
Arrest Date 06/20/2023
Court Case 202304074
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Capote, Luis Enrique H (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2023 15:06.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M