Description

Level, Brittish (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 6/20/2023 12:40.