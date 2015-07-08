Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lymn, John Michael
Arrest Date 06/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Second Degree Arson, F (F),
Description Lymn, John Michael (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Arson, F (F), at 6900-BLK My Ladys Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/21/2023 01:40.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Lymn, John Michael
Arrest Date 06/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Second Degree Arson (F) And 2) Cruelty To Animals (F),
Description Lymn, John Michael (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Arson (F) and 2) Cruelty To Animals (F), at 6900-BLK My Ladys Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/21/2023 01:40.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Escutia, Leon Wilfrido
Arrest Date 06/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Escutia, Leon Wilfrido (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/21/2023 02:32.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
Arrest Date 06/21/2023
Court Case 202304085
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2023 09:45.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Carella, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 06/21/2023
Court Case 202304769
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1000-BLK Richfield Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2023 15:36.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Scarlata, Salvatore Paul
Arrest Date 06/21/2023
Court Case 202304096
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Scarlata, Salvatore Paul (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Harvest Way/field Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2023 16:46.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A