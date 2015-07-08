Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lymn, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Second Degree Arson, F (F),
|Description
|Lymn, John Michael (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Arson, F (F), at 6900-BLK My Ladys Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/21/2023 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Lymn, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Arson (F) And 2) Cruelty To Animals (F),
|Description
|Lymn, John Michael (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Arson (F) and 2) Cruelty To Animals (F), at 6900-BLK My Ladys Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/21/2023 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Escutia, Leon Wilfrido
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Escutia, Leon Wilfrido (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/21/2023 02:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2023
|Court Case
|202304085
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2023 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2023
|Court Case
|202304769
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1000-BLK Richfield Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2023 15:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Scarlata, Salvatore Paul
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2023
|Court Case
|202304096
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Scarlata, Salvatore Paul (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Harvest Way/field Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2023 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A