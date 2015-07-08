Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PARTLOW, LOTTERERO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/9/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-22 08:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COUCH, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/17/1970
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-22 09:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, WILLIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/24/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-22 10:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VASQUEZ, TOMAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/1/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-22 12:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CESAR, CHAD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/22/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-22 13:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount