Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cuamacateco, Copeno Santos
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2023
|Court Case
|202304112
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), And 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Cuamacateco, Copeno Santos (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 200-BLK Wilson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 10:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Hart, David Brian
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hart, David Brian (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/22/2023 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Honeycutt, T D
|Name
|Figueroa, Raymond Montalvo
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2023
|Court Case
|202304119
|Charge
|Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie, M (M),
|Description
|Figueroa, Raymond Montalvo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Impede Traffic Sit/stand/lie, M (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 13:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Redfern, Jeffery
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Redfern, Jeffery (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) M/S/D/S/D/Pcs W/N 1000Ft Of Park (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) M/s/d/s/d/pcs W/n 1000ft Of Park (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Redfern, Jeffery
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Redfern, Jeffery (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T