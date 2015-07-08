Description

Cuamacateco, Copeno Santos (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 200-BLK Wilson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 10:07.