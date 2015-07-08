Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cuamacateco, Copeno Santos
Arrest Date 06/22/2023
Court Case 202304112
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), And 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Cuamacateco, Copeno Santos (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 200-BLK Wilson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 10:07.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Hart, David Brian
Arrest Date 06/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hart, David Brian (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/22/2023 12:14.
Arresting Officer Honeycutt, T D

Name Figueroa, Raymond Montalvo
Arrest Date 06/22/2023
Court Case 202304119
Charge Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie, M (M),
Description Figueroa, Raymond Montalvo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Impede Traffic Sit/stand/lie, M (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 13:28.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Redfern, Jeffery
Arrest Date 06/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Redfern, Jeffery (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 13:56.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Gordon, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 06/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) M/S/D/S/D/Pcs W/N 1000Ft Of Park (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) M/s/d/s/d/pcs W/n 1000ft Of Park (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 14:15.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Redfern, Jeffery
Arrest Date 06/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Redfern, Jeffery (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2023 14:47.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T