Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROWELL, MATTHEW
Arrest Type
DOB 10/30/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-23 10:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BYRD, BRITTANY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/11/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-23 11:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TORRES, BRYAN RAMON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/8/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-23 13:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name LANEY, ZARON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/24/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-23 16:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BARCLIFF, DAMEL MARQUESE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-23 17:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PETERSON, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/18/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-06-23 18:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount