Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wiggins, Darrell
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Wiggins, Darrell (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2023 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Crump, Brian Cassidy
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Probation Violation) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Crump, Brian Cassidy (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Probation Violation) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK Meadowbrook Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/23/2023 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Helbing, Baryn Gabriell V
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2023
|Court Case
|202304810
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 4) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Helbing, Baryn Gabriell V (A /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 4) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1000-BLK Rural Farm Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/23/2023 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Smith, Christy Nicole
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2023
|Court Case
|202304319
|Charge
|Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Christy Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 6/23/2023 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory Jr.
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2023
|Court Case
|202304154
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory Jr. (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2023 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Irby, Samuel Vann C
|Arrest Date
|06-23-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Irby, Samuel Vann C (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at 519 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2023 4:35:53 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T