Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Tamon
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304217
|Charge
|1) Assault On A Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Davis, Tamon (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On A Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 9122 E00-BLK Exbury Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 6/25/2023 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Phillips, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Richard Lee (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3000-BLK Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/25/2023 22:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Osborne, B G
|Name
|Ratliff, Ryan Demetrius
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Ryan Demetrius (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 6/25/2023 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Laney, Laquisha Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304834
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Laney, Laquisha Michelle (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4800-BLK W Hwy 74/chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/25/2023 01:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Tesfai, Benyam Resoum
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tesfai, Benyam Resoum (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, NC, on 6/25/2023 02:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Padilla, Fernando
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2023
|Court Case
|202304194
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Padilla, Fernando (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2023 02:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C