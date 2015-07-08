Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCKENZIE, LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-27 02:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLS, JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/17/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|159
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-27 13:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JUDY, CLARENCE WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/25/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-27 14:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HELMS, DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/29/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-27 16:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MITCHELL, JAMAAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/12/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-27 18:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount