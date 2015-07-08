Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
Arrest Date 06/27/2023
Court Case 202304120
Charge Indecent Exposure (M),
Description Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 14:39.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Coleman, Byron Bishop
Arrest Date 06/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Coleman, Byron Bishop (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 15:08.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Coleman, Byron Bishop
Arrest Date 06/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Coleman, Byron Bishop (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 15:08.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Carrera, Guerrero Liliana
Arrest Date 06/27/2023
Court Case 202304244
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Carrera, Guerrero Liliana (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 17:20.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine
Arrest Date 06/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Register, F (F),
Description Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 19:31.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Glenn, Dyvette Jr
Arrest Date 06/27/2023
Court Case 202304906
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M),
Description Glenn, Dyvette Jr (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), at 5700-BLK Parkstone Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/27/2023 06:35.
Arresting Officer Case, T N