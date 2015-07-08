Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2023
|Court Case
|202304120
|Charge
|Indecent Exposure (M),
|Description
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Coleman, Byron Bishop
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Coleman, Byron Bishop (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Carrera, Guerrero Liliana
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2023
|Court Case
|202304244
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Carrera, Guerrero Liliana (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register, F (F),
|Description
|Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2023 19:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Glenn, Dyvette Jr
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2023
|Court Case
|202304906
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M),
|Description
|Glenn, Dyvette Jr (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), at 5700-BLK Parkstone Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/27/2023 06:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N