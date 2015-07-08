Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bufford, Markevion
Arrest Date 06/28/2023
Court Case 202304280
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Bufford, Markevion (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 6/28/2023 21:44.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel
Arrest Date 06/28/2023
Court Case 202304283
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 22:31.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Smith, Cynthia Marie
Arrest Date 06/28/2023
Court Case 202304284
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, Cynthia Marie (B /F/68) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK S Sutherland Av/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 23:22.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Garcia, Victor
Arrest Date 06/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dwi), M (M),
Description Garcia, Victor (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 07:43.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Patterson, Nasir Malik
Arrest Date 06/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
Description Patterson, Nasir Malik (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 09:45.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Couick, Paul Mitchell
Arrest Date 06/28/2023
Court Case 202300574
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Couick, Paul Mitchell (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Stallings Rd/gribble Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/28/2023 02:53.
Arresting Officer Larson, D