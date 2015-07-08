Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bufford, Markevion
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2023
|Court Case
|202304280
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Bufford, Markevion (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 6/28/2023 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2023
|Court Case
|202304283
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Smith, Cynthia Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2023
|Court Case
|202304284
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cynthia Marie (B /F/68) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK S Sutherland Av/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 23:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Garcia, Victor
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Victor (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 07:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Patterson, Nasir Malik
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
|Description
|Patterson, Nasir Malik (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2023 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Couick, Paul Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2023
|Court Case
|202300574
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Couick, Paul Mitchell (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Stallings Rd/gribble Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/28/2023 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D