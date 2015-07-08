Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Spencer, Robert Donald
Arrest Date 06/29/2023
Court Case 202304298
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Ccw (M), And 4) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Spencer, Robert Donald (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Ccw (M), and 4) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 1800-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2023 15:41.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Jordan, Herbert Isiah
Arrest Date 06/29/2023
Court Case 202304288
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Jordan, Herbert Isiah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2023 11:07.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Helms, Shannon Nicole
Arrest Date 06/29/2023
Court Case 202304970
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Helms, Shannon Nicole (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 600-BLK Underwood Rd, Matthews, NC, on 6/29/2023 16:45.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Dukes, Christopher Travis
Arrest Date 06/29/2023
Court Case 202300178
Charge First Degree Kidnapping, F (F),
Description Dukes, Christopher Travis (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of First Degree Kidnapping, F (F), at 100-BLK Smith St, Wingate, NC, on 6/29/2023 13:29.
Arresting Officer Tallent, E

Name Morrow, Qwalen Jamont
Arrest Date 06/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Morrow, Qwalen Jamont (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2023 17:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Godley, Marcus Pierre
Arrest Date 06/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
Description Godley, Marcus Pierre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at Brandon Oaks Pkwy/rosewater Ln, Indian/ Trail, NC, on 6/29/2023 14:10.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E