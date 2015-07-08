Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-30-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|POWELL, JOHN SPENCER
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|6/23/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-30 02:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR346641
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|ARROWOOD, JOSEPH DEANE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|2/13/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-30 05:28:00
|Court Case
|23CR346735-1
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|WALKER, STEVEN ANTIONE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/6/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-30 11:01:00
|Court Case
|22CR314235-1
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|PRIMUS, LONDELL SHAMAR
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|10/29/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-30 02:06:00
|Court Case
|22CR356505
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|AUTRY, SHERRICE MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|2/16/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-30 08:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR346854-1
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|EDWARDS, CASEY ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/31/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-06-30 12:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR347074
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS – FIRST DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|2500