Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2023.

Name Ortiz, Diana Carolina
Arrest Date 06/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ortiz, Diana Carolina (H /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2023 02:18.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
Arrest Date 06-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], on 01:22, 6/30/2023. Reported: 01:22, 6/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Childress, Jesse Lee
Arrest Date 06/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Childress, Jesse Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/30/2023 03:24.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 06-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:42, 6/30/2023 and 01:43, 6/30/2023. Reported: 01:43, 6/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Reyes, Lilian
Arrest Date 06/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwimsd Cocaine (F), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Reyes, Lilian (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwimsd Cocaine (F), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at Us-74, on 6/30/2023 06:18.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Butler, Ryan Tevarus
Arrest Date 06-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/29) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 03:46, 6/30/2023. Reported: 03:46, 6/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B