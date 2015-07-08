Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ortiz, Diana Carolina
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Diana Carolina (H /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2023 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
|Arrest Date
|06-30-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], on 01:22, 6/30/2023. Reported: 01:22, 6/30/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Childress, Jesse Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Childress, Jesse Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/30/2023 03:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-30-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:42, 6/30/2023 and 01:43, 6/30/2023. Reported: 01:43, 6/30/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Reyes, Lilian
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwimsd Cocaine (F), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Reyes, Lilian (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwimsd Cocaine (F), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at Us-74, on 6/30/2023 06:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Butler, Ryan Tevarus
|Arrest Date
|06-30-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/29) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 03:46, 6/30/2023. Reported: 03:46, 6/30/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B