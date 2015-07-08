Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COSBY, KELVIN LAMONT
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/22/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-01 02:59:00
Court Case 23CR347719
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 0

Name KILLIAN, DIONDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-01 15:34:00
Court Case 23CR266970
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name CARR, RUBIN EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-01 03:53:00
Court Case 22CR289255
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2000

Name SPENCER, JOSHUA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 3/22/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-01 10:50:00
Court Case 23CR320210-01
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 500

Name SMITH, TYVONE MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/10/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-01 03:51:00
Court Case 23CR282859-01
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name SUSWELL, LASHUNDA NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/15/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-07-01 15:34:00
Court Case 22CRS013181
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 0